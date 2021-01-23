Save big and stay warm with these electric fireplaces from $72, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering two Turbro Portable Heaters from *$72 shipped*. Our favorite is the 18-inch 1400W Suburbs TS17 Compact Electric Fireplace at *$71.99*. Normally fetching $90, today’s deal saves you 20% and is the best available. Winter is showing no signs of slowing right now, and it might be time to invest in a bit of a heating upgrade to stay warm indoors. This electric fireplace not only looks cute and cozy, but also puts out 1400W worth of heat. It can handle up to 400-square feet, which is perfect for smaller living rooms or offices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



more…