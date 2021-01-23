Facebook says ‘configuration change’ caused some users to be logged out unexpectedly

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Facebook says some users were logged out of their accounts unexpectedly Friday due to a “configuration change,” and the issue has been fixed as of Saturday morning.



“On January 22, a configuration change caused some people to be logged out of their Facebook accounts. We investigated the issue and fixed it for everyone earlier today. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” a Facebook company spokesperson said in an email to The Verge.







So Facebook, heard it was a "configuration change".



to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail. https://t.co/AUARhCZ7W2



— Facebook App (@facebookapp) January 23, 2021



The problems began late Friday ET, with users on the r/Facebook Reddit board r...