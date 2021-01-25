Covid 19 coronavirus: Is this how we get more Kiwis to scan?

Covid 19 coronavirus: Is this how we get more Kiwis to scan?

New Zealand Herald

Published

Trust - but not toughness - could be key to getting more Kiwis to scan in when visiting their local pubs and cafes, new research suggests.While the latest community case of Covid-19 has prompted a reported surge in people using...

Full Article