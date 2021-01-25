Panasonic’s Body Groomer and Trimmer hits Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Electric Body Groomer and Trimmer for Men at* $30 shipped*. Regularly between $65 and $70, today’s offer is as much as 57% in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. For comparison, it is currently on sale for $50 at both Best Buy and Target. This model features wide edge, hypoallergenic trimmer blades “with rounded edges for comfort and minimal irritation” during full-body grooming. The waterproof shaver can be used dry or in the shower with cordless operation, includes three comb attachments for various lengths/body parts, and comes with a charger/storage stand. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.



