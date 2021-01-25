LG’s 4K UltraFine Monitor delivers an ergonomic stand at $103 off, more from $300

Amazon offers the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for *$596.99 shipped*. Down from $700, you’re saving $103 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. LG’s 32-inch Ergo display stands out from other models on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars from one 240 customers. Head below for more from *$300*.



