Levi’s Warehouse Event is live! Save up to 75% off denim and more from $9

Levi’s Warehouse Deals are live with *up to 75% off* closeout styles. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on jeans, t-shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, and more from *$9*. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans for men. These jeans are currently marked down to just *$20*, which is $50 off the original rate. This style features a trendy black wash and the slim fit is a great alternative to a skinny jean. They’re infused with stretch to promote comfort and the hem is tapered, so it can easily be rolled for a fashionable look. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Levi’s or you can shop the entire sale here.



