Here are the best Kindle deals right now

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge



When it comes to finding a device to use to read your ebooks, you have a few options to choose from. You can always buy a tablet or simply use your smartphone, but those devices are multipurpose and can be used for a ton of things, like surfing the web or doom-scrolling through Twitter. If you are looking for something to strictly read books, e-readers, while a niche piece of tech, is designed to store all of your books in a virtual library with no other functionality.



Amazon has dominated the space for years with its Kindle products. Right now, there are three Kindle models you can choose from, each with pros and cons.



Below, we’ve listed each of the current Kindles available for purchase. Sometimes, there isn’t a deal for one or, in...