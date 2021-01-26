Alexa Guard Plus alerts you of intruders with virtual dog barking, more

Back in September of 2020 at Amazon’s annual hardware event, we saw a number of new Alexa speakers unveiled along with various software services. Lost in the shuffle was Alexa Guard Plus, a new security system geared toward Amazon’s in-house line of speakers and more. After a delay of a few months, the new subscription service is now available in the United States. Alexa Guard Plus arrives as an automated security-focused add-on that brings an emergency helpline, hands-free assistance during break-ins, and more. It will even let you play sounds of dogs barking if an intruder is detected. Quite the swath of features there. Head below for a full breakdown of everything Amazon’s latest service has to offer.



