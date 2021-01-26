Google Chrome Gets New Feature to Hide Notifications

If you’re using Google Chrome, and there’s a good chance you are given this browser is running on nearly 70 percent of all desktop computers out there, a new feature is on its way to your computer. The Mountain View-based search giant has announced that when you are sharing your screen, Google Chrome can now automatically hide the content in the notifications displayed by the browser. In case you’re wondering what notifications are using this new behavior, Google says the auto-muting option works for Google Chat, email notifications, and pretty much any other notification from third-party websites. In other words, instead of the actual content of your notification, you should only see a message reading “Content is hidden while you’re sharing your screen.” Consumers getting the feature too “Now when you’re sharing your screen, Chrome will automatically hide the content of web pop-up notifications. This includes notifications from Google Chat, emai...