This highly-rated 6-qt. multi-cooker is now just $30 for today only (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart Insignia Multi-Cooker for *$29.99* with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60 at Best Buy, Today’s deal is a straight 50% price drop, matching our previous mention , and one of the lowest priced multi-cookers out there. While it might not carry the Instant Pot brand name, it does provide much fo the same functionality for a fraction of the price. It has 10 preset cooking functions including rice, multi-grain, soup, meat/stew, poultry, fish, steam veggies, beans/chili, quinoa, and even cake. You’ll also find a keen warm setting, 24-hour timer, dishwasher-safe parts, and a series of included accessories like a measuring cup, rice scoop, ladle, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 6,500 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…