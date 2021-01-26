Glass and metal uphold Ashley’s Baraga L-Shaped Desk at $167.50 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Ashley Baraga 61-inch L-Shaped Glass Desk for *$167.44 shipped*. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and delivers the best price we’ve tracked since April. If you plan to continue working from home even after the pandemic, this expansive desk could serve as a nice upgrade. It offers loads of room, allowing you to more easily spread things out. One side of this L-shaped desk measures just over 5-feet wide while the other spans 51-inches. The entire desk is comprised of glass and metal, delivering a high-end look and feel to your space. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



