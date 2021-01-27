Microsoft has shared more information about the growth Microsoft Teams recorded last year, revealing that no less than 117 organizations have more than 100,000 users on the service. 2020 has been a crazy year for every one of us, and given the world entered a temporary workaround, many people started working remotely for obvious reasons. As a result, the adoption of Microsoft Teams skyrocketed last year, and Microsoft says no less than 60 million people use the service every day on mobile alone. There are over 2,700 organizations with more than 10,000 users configured on Microsoft Teams. “Teams is rapidly becoming the de facto unified communications platform of choice for every organization. New features like voice enabled channels create a more powerful and streamlined calling experience, and noise suppression and live captions with speaker attribution make meetings more accessible. At Accenture alone, audio conferencing on Teams has increased to over 1 billion m...Full Article
Microsoft Shares More Data on Microsoft Teams’ 2020 Growth
