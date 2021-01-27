Save 22.5% on 12-months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography Plan at just $93

Staples is offering the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan for *$92.99* as a digital download with the code *17556* at checkout. Normally, this runs $120 at Amazon and it’s rare that we see the Photography Plan go on sale. Whether you’re a photographer or digital artist by trade, or just on the side for fun, this is an absolute must-have. I’ve had this subscription for years and absolutely love it. Lightroom is perfect for editing photos and keeping things neat and tidy with its catalog function and Photoshop is great when you need to remove objects, do touch-ups, and more. Plus, with your subscription, you’ll get 20GB of cloud storage for your pictures and edits. Rated 4/5 stars.



