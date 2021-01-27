Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series 2 controller at $160

Microsoft is currently offering its Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for *$159.99 shipped*. This is $20 down from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve seen since November of 2020 when it hit $150. Whether you have the latest Xbox Series S|X, or an Xbox One device, this controller is the perfect upgrade to any gaming setup. You’ll find four programmable triggers on the bottom, as well as tunable joysticks, customizable mappings, and more. Plus, the new Elite Series 2 has a USB-C port and built-in rechargeable battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.



