Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (Up to 27% off)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 6-inch Green Tea Memory Foam Queen Mattress for *$147.99 shipped*. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since August. This Zinus mattress is infused with green tea memory foam and “moisture-absorbing Activ charcoal.” There’s an inch of conforming memory foam on top and 5-inches of “durable, high density” foam underneath. It’s tightly wrapped and shipped in a box to make it easier to get inside of your desired room. Zinus backs this mattress with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed-related deals priced *from $65*.



