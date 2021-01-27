This a cappella group is scarily good at imitating Windows sound effects

YouTube



If you’ve ever used Windows 10 before, I need you to stop what you’re doing and go listen to this a cappella group’s terrifyingly accurate covers of Windows sound effects.



No Windows noises were spared here. The compilation includes the Windows Vista startup theme (remember that?), the recycle bin crunch, the Windows XP shutdown tones, and more. But the two segments that are unbelievably spot-on are the “USB In” and “USB Out” noises, which come about 10 seconds in. If I closed my eyes, you could convince me they were the real deal. Also, the error message straight-up stresses me out. It’s haunting.



But don’t take my word for it — give the video a watch yourself.



The group behind this video is a Korean band called Maytree. They’ve got a...