Grab a highly-rated Primula Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for the spring at just $10 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker for *$10 Prime shipped*. Regularly $20, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years. While it might be a bit frosty outside for some folks to be thinking about cold brew, at this price you might as well grab one for the spring/summer anyway. It boasts a 1.6-quart capacity, durable glass construction, removable filter, and is designed to fit “most refrigerator doors or shelves.” You simply drop your ground beans into the filter, add some water, and let it steep to the desired strength. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.



