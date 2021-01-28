Pac-Man’s ‘first-ever official history book’ + 7-inch collector’s vinyl hits later this year

A new Pac-Man art book is on its way courtesy of Cook and Becker. After celebrating its 40th anniversary last year with a slew of new product releases, including this sweet Tamagotchi crossover, it looks like the Pac-Man camp isn’t quite done yet. The new Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon book is the “first-ever official history book” for the titular video game character that started it all, according to the creators. The whole package is quite impressive-looking, is available in a few different variations, and makes for a particularly great Pac-Man collectible. Head below for a closer look.



