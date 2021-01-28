Go read why r/WallStreetBets was founded and how its creator left

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



The Wall Street Journal has written an excellent profile of the man who started r/WallStreetBets, the subreddit that’s been embroiled in controversy this week. His name is Jaime Rogozinski, and if you’re wondering how he’s been feeling about this whole thing, he likens it to “watching one of those horror films where you can see the bad guy slowly going up the stairs.”



The article gives the impression that the subreddit, which is now trying to raise the price of GameStop stocks to the moon, wasn’t only created for profit — it was created for fun. Rogozinski was apparently bored with the usual stock market advice about just buying index funds and was looking for actual discussions about individual stocks. He also talks about how the...