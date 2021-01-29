Welcome to Twitter, Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart has just joined Twitter, and is now the proud owner of a verified account. And, of course, his first tweet was about the redditors on r/WallStreetBets and their stonks.



While it may be the first time he’s made an appearance on Twitter, Stewart is already fitting right in — with a profile picture that’s not actually of him, but a dog.







This is bullshit. The Redditors aren't cheating, they're joining a party Wall Street insiders have been enjoying for years. Don't shut them down...maybe sue them for copyright infringement instead!!

We've learned nothing from 2008.

Love

StewBeef



— Jon Stewart (@jon_actual) January 28, 2021



Fellow late-night commentator Stephen Colbert jumped in to welcome him to the platform, giving Stewart a...