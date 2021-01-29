The ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League is coming to HBO Max on March 18th

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (aka “The Snyder Cut”) will hit HBO Max on March 18th, the director announced on Twitter today.



The original theatrical release of Justice League debuted in November 2017 and, ahead of its release, endured a difficult production. Most notably, director Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film during post-production after Snyder stepped away from the project for personal reasons. After Justice League was released, fans criticized Whedon’s contributions to the film, which included a lighter tone. Fans started an internet campaign for Warner Bros. to “Release the Snyder Cut” in the years since.







Reborn #SnyderCut Streaming 3.18.21 #UsUnited pic.twitter.com/q5pVjCwYur



— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) January 29,...