Facebook content moderators in Ireland demand work-from-home rights

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Facebook content moderators in Ireland met with Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar today to demand work-from-home rights. They say the company forced them back into the office, even as COVID-19 cases spiked.



“We should be working from home just like employees,” said Ibrahim Halawa, a former political prisoner and law student who works as a Facebook content moderator. “We should have the same mental health care they get, the same benefits—but we don’t. Facebook can’t exist without us, and it should stop treating us as second-class citizens.”



Since December 30th, Ireland has been in a level five lockdown, meaning household visits are banned and nonessential retail businesses are closed. The country currently has 192,645 confirmed...