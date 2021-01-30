An icon gets reborn in Apex Legends Season 8 with King’s Canyon overhaul

King’s Canyon is one of the most-loved maps in all of Apex Legends history. It is iconic, fun, and unique in ways that the other maps just can’t match up with. Apex Legends is enters Season 8 on February 2, and we already reported the initial changes coming to the game last week. Well, we now have more details as to what’s coming to King’s Canyon in Apex Legends Season 8, so keep reading to find out what all is changing on this iconic landscape.



more…