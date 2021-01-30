The last 2 Toys 'R' Us stores in the US have closed down after the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales

The last 2 Toys 'R' Us stores in the US have closed down after the COVID-19 pandemic hit sales

Business Insider

Published

The closure of the final Toys 'R' Us stores in the US brings to to an end a two-year effort to reestablish its retail footprint.

Full Article