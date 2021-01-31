Volunteers built a one-stop website to find open NYC vaccine appointments

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images



The first two months of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign have been chaotic: local health departments and hospitals are struggling put the limited shots they have available in arms, and people eligible for those shots are often frustrated by buggy sign-up websites. Older adults, in particular, are having trouble with online tools.



In New York City, one of the main pain points is that everything is fractured. Multiple different groups — including the city, the state, and various hospital groups — are distributing the vaccine across dozens of sites. That leaves New Yorkers juggling multiple registration websites as they search for open slots



After experiencing the frustration of jumping from site to site to site firsthand, software...