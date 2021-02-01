GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger launches new PAC to challenge Republicans who support Trump
"The Republican Party has lost its way. If we are to lead again, we need to muster the courage to remember who we are," Kinzinger said.Full Article
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday announced a new "movement" to push back on the Republican Party's embrace of former President..
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tells CNN’s John Berman that the Republican party needs to return to the way it was prior to Donald..