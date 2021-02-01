Save up to $51 on Fitbit wearables: Versa 3 $199, Sense $279, more from $130

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch for *$198.95 shipped* in several styles. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen to date, comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the third-best price overall. Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. Over 8,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.



