eero’s latest Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems now 20% off starting at $71

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router packages headlined by the Router and two Range Extender system at* $223 shipped*. Usually fetching $279, you’re saving 20% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in early December for the all-time low. The latest addition to the eero lineup delivers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity alongside support for up to 500Mb/s speeds. This package in particular comes equipped with the main router alongside two satellites for providing 5,000-square feet of coverage and six Gigabit Ethernet ports. Plus, there’s a built-in Zigbee hub for expanding your smart home, as well as Alexa integration. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more from *$71*.



more…