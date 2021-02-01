MLB The Show is coming to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles on April 20th

We already knew Sony’s beloved sports exclusive MLB The Show would release on “additional consoles” as early as 2021. Today, Sony announced that MLB The Show 21 will release on April 20th on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S.



This is the first entry in the MLB The Show series that will release on Microsoft’s home consoles, but Sony isn’t just offering the game on the Xbox for the first time. MLB The Show 21 will also support full cross-platform progression, cross-saves, and online multiplayer between PlayStation and Xbox consoles.







MLB The Show launches day and date on PS4 and PS5 with cross-platform play on @Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S



— PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 1, 2021



Similar to other cross-gen titles...