Level up your kitchen with Anova Sous Vide Nano, now $109 at Amazon (Reg. $129)

Amazon is offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for *$109 shipped*. Also available at Walmart and Home Depot. That’s $20 off the typical rate and is a match for the second-best Amazon offer we’ve tracked since July. Once armed with Anova Nano, you’ll be ready to nail recipe-making “every time” thanks to its ability to consistently cook your meals. Unlike many other sous vide models on the market, this Anova unit features Bluetooth connectivity to allow control from a paired smartphone. It’s “small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer” yet “powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.



