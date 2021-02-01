Netflix confirms new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series

It looks like a new Netflix Sonic show is on the way courtesy of Sega, Wild Brain Studio, and Man of Action Entertainment. Netflix has now taken to Twitter to confirm the existence of a new Sonic the Hedgehog series known as Sonic Prime. After a brief unveil was quickly deleted at the tail end of last year with no indication as to why, many correctly assumed the powers that be just weren’t quite ready to make the new Netflix Sonic show announcement. Fast-forward to this morning, and it appears as though the show is now full steam ahead with 24 episodes coming down the pipeline. Head below for more details.



