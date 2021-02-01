Samsung drops Galaxy Z Flip 5G price $250, but it’s still expensive

Image: Samsung



Samsung has dropped the price of its folding flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, by $250. It’s now $1,199.99, which, on its face, looks like a fairly big drop from its original asking price of $1,449.99 in July 2020.



However, there are two things to keep in mind about the price change. First, this phone is about six months old and is the same design as the non-5G version released last February. Samsung phones are famous for seeing early and aggressive deals; now that trend is hitting its folding phones, too. So while a price drop is nice to see, it’s not exactly rare.



Second, $1,200 is still very expensive for a phone that has essentially the same specs and functionality as a Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which can be had for $700 (or less if you can...