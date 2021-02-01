Amazon Tile Bluetooth tracker sale with 2020 models from $24 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $60)

Amazon is now offering up to* 21% off* select Tile tracker products. One standout is the 2020 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker for *$23.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $30, today’s offer is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. The Tile Slim is as thin “as thin as two credit cards,” making it ideal for keeping tabs on wallets, notebooks, your purse, and many other things. Compatible with both iOS and Android, you can use the Tile app to make your tracker ring when within 200-feet, or for locating its last known location within that range, among other things. It also has 3-years of built-in battery life. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to learn more about Apple’s potential AirTags right here. More Tile deals and details below.



more…