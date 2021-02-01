KitchenAid’s burr coffee grinder has 70 settings + high-end features at Amazon low of $159

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder for *$159 shipped*. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your coffee game, this is a fantastic option. There are 70 different settings so you can find the perfect grind for whatever brew you’re planning, including coarse for cold brew and French press to fine for espressos. The automatic smart dosing technology allows you to choose the cups or shots desired, and this automatically adjusts the grind time for perfect dispensing of freshly ground coffee. There’s also an adjustable holder that grinds directly into 54mm or 58mm Portafilters, perfect for espresso brewing. Rated 4.7/5 star.



more…