Grow enough veggies for the whole family, AeroGarden’s indoor Farm XL now $260 off

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the AeroGarden Farm 24 XL indoor garden kit for *$639.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $900, and currently on sale for $670 direct from AeroGarden, today’s offer is up to $260 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Very similar models sell for over $700 at Amazon right now. Well, if you’re in the market for the ultimate, family-sized indoor garden to grow your own veggies, fruits, and even flowers, today’s offer is worth a closer look. With “no sun, soil or green thumb required,” this fully contained in-home garden system can support up to 24-plants at once (up to 36-inches tall). It features a touchscreen control panel, everything you need to get started, and even supports Alexa voice commands through compatible devices. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



