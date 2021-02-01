Automate your lawn watering with Orbit’s B-hyve smart faucet timer + hub for $42 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer with Wi-Fi Hub for *$41.98 shipped*. This is nearly 20% below its normal going rate and marks a new low on Amazon that we’ve tracked. This faucet timer connects to your Wi-Fi for smart control of your yard’s watering. You can program times for it to turn on or off, and it even uses “Water Sense technology” to ensure that your hose doesn’t run after it rains. Plus, there’s a built-in flow meter that allows you to monitor water usage in real-time. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



