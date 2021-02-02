Amazon offers select women’s clothing from just $12 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Zeagoo via Amazon is offering *up to 39% off* select women’s apparel from *$12 Prime shipped*. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Long-Sleeve Open-Back Workout Top for* $15.98*. Regularly priced at $20 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. Having cute workout wear really helps to motivate me and this top has an adorable open back. This style is also highly-breathable and you can choose from several fun color options too. It also can be paired with leggings, joggers, or shorts alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.



