Amazon’s next headquarters is a glass poop emoji covered in trees

The Helix proposal at Amazon’s Arlington, Virginia campus. | Image: Amazon



Amazon has unveiled the design for the next portion of its Arlington, Virginia headquarters, and one building stands out far from the rest: a swirling glass tower covered in trees that rises to a point above the rest of the city’s skyline. Amazon calls the building “the Helix” because its corkscrew shape is supposed to take inspiration from “the natural beauty of a double helix.”



It also — it must be said — bears a distinct resemblance to the swirling poop emoji, though with some healthier colors mixed in.



On the inside, the Helix will be filled with a “variety of alternative work environments” that Amazon employees can use. On the outside, there’ll be two sets of spiraling paths dotted with local plants that you’ll literally be able to...