EA is bringing back college football games without college players

NCAA Football 14



After being missing in action for years, Electronic Arts announced today that it will be making college football video games again. EA is working with the Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC), a well-known licensing partner for many schools, to secure the use of over 100 teams in the FBS, including the stadiums, mascots, and uniforms used by these institutions.



EA Sports College Football is currently in the works and still very early in its development cycle, with no launch window currently revealed yet. More importantly, EA Sports College Football won’t use any real names or players’ likenesses.







For those who never stopped believing...#EASPORTSCollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/2vDUYnbXEJ



— EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) February 2, 2021



