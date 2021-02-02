Slitherine Reveals New Details About Upcoming Starship Troopers - Terran Command

Slitherine fans were probably ecstatic when the publisher/developer revealed two years ago their new strategy game: Starship Troopers - Terran Command. Unfortunately, after announcing a 2020 release date for the game, Starship Troopers – Terran Command was pushed back into 2021. Still, considering the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, that's really not a bad thing. As a matter of fact, Slitherine now has more time to hype up the game and even run a beta. For those who haven't heard about the game, Starship Troopers – Terran Command is a single-player, real-time strategy game set in the classic Starship Troopers movie universe. Earlier today, Slitherine showed some Starship Troopers – Terran Command beta footage and announced a tentative release date for the game. If you want to participate in the beta, you can sign up on on the game's website right now. According to Slitherine, the campaign featur...