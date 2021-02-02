Lululemon debuts a Valentine’s Day Gift Guide to spoil your loved ones from $8

Lululemon has launched a Valentine’s Day guide that features over 275 items to choose from and prices starting at just *$8*. From workout wear to outerwear and accessories for every day, there is something for everyone on your list. Plus, Lululemon offers free delivery on all orders. However, be sure to order by February 10 to make sure it gets to your door on time. So head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Lululemon Valentine’s Day Gift Guide and check out our latest guide to Banana Republic’s new performance wear line called “BR Standard” here.



