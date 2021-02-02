Galaxy S21 FAQ and buyer’s guide: Where, why, and how to buy Samsung’s latest flagship
Published
It’s barely February and Samsung has a brand-new phone to sell--three, actually. The Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra hit shelves on January 29, and they are Samsung’s cheapest 5G flagship phones in years. But before you jump into a long-term commitment, check out our recommendations and advice.
Michael Simon/IDG
*Galaxy S21 review*
The Galaxy S21 is a fantastic phone at a fantastic price. Unless you absolutely want the best of the best—in which case you’ll want to get the S21 Ultra—you’re getting everything you need in a 2021 smartphone. Read our full review.
To read this article in full, please click here