Clean up your house this spring with Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer kit at $69

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe SPX2598-MAX 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon for *$69 shipped*. For comparison, the non-MAX version goes for $155 right now at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to clean up your home this spring, a pressure washer will get the job done without a problem. This one boasts 2000PSI of power and even includes a foam cannon so you can use it to wash your car. Plus, you’ll get three quick-connect nozzles, including a 0-, 20-, and 40-degree tip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



