AVG Internet Security review: A budget-friendly antivirus suite with reliable protection

AVG has a big advantage in the free antivirus space since it owns both Avast (acquired in 2016) and its homegrown product, AVG Free. The hope is that you’ll love the free stuff so much that you’ll eventually upgrade to one of its paid products.



In the case of AVG, most people opt for its Internet Security program. Priced just under $45 for 10 devices for the first year, it’s one step down from the company’s flagship product, AVG Ultimate. Internet Security lacks a number of Ultimate’s less crucial features. For example, you don’t get AVG’s PC tune-up package or free access to its add-on VPN. As far as tune-ups go, you can find free programs or use Windows 10’s built-in tools to deal with common issues such as dumping cached folders that take up space, or monitoring third-party software updates. The important security features, however, are all included in Internet Security, such as the antivirus, firewall, and phishing protection. AVG doesn’t include a password manager as part of its various security packages.



