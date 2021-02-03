Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will depart his post later this year, handing the helm over to the company's top cloud executive, Andy Jassy. Bezos will become Amazon's Executive Chairman of the Board.Full Article
Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Turnovers the Company To Andy Jassy
