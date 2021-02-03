Bella’s Pro Multi-Function Toaster Oven and Air Fryer also dehydrates, now $70 (Reg. $150)

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Multi-Function Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for *$69.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s $80 in savings from the typical $150 price tag and the lowest price we can find on this Best Buy exclusive. This is a 10-in-1 appliance that can roast, broil, and bake, as well as air fry, dehydrate, and you’ll even find everything you need for a rotisserie setup, on top of a number of other options. Everything is controlled via the digital touchscreen including the adjustable temperature range and it comes with a pair of air fry racks, a pizza pan, the aforementioned rotisserie gear, and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy.



more…