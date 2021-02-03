All-time lows return on V-MODA Crossfade 2 Headphones from $200 (Save $100)

Amazon offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for *$199.99 shipped* in several styles. Saving you $100 from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and marks one of the first times we’ve seen the headphones at this price. Rocking the brand’s signature design with premium materials, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 is comprised of lightweight steel frame with durable vegan leather accenting. There are dual 50mm drivers that achieve “an immersive 3D soundstage” alongside 14-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 510 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…