Solus 4.2 Fortitude Linux distro is here with Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and MATE

Solus 4.2 Fortitude Linux distro is here with Budgie, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and MATE

betanews

Published

So far, 2021 is a definite improvement over 2020, but it's not all great. Due to the ever-mutating COVID-19 virus, many of us remain isolated in our homes. Thankfully, we computer nerds have been training most of our lives for this -- we have experienced plenty of extended time away from other humans, instead tinkering with our computers. One thing I have enjoyed doing to pass the time during the pandemic is installing Linux distributions. Distro-hopping isn't just fun, but educational too. Today, Solus 4.2 becomes available for download, and it is an operating system you should check out. It… [Continue Reading]

Full Article