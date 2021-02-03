Enjoy a fresh brew in the morning with this $17 French press coffee maker

Commerce Planet (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Mueller French Press Coffee Brewer for *$16.97 Prime shipped*. This is at least 15% below its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re someone who cares about a great brew in the morning, then a French press is the perfect method for you. This model sports a 4-layer stainless steel filter structure that ensures smaller grounds don’t make their way into your cup after a brew. Plus, with a 34-ounce capacity, there’s plenty of room for multiple brews in a single cup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…