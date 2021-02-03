Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

Best Buy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers the Insignia 70-inch 4K Smart Fire TV Edition HDTV for *$549.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches the second lowest price to date, and is the best we’ve seen since October. Upgrade your home theater with Insignia’s 70-inch 4K smart TV. Alongside its massive panel, there’s built-in Fire TV featues for watching all of your favorite streaming content and more. Plus, there’s Alexa control as well as three HDMI inputs. Over 9,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more Fire TV deals from *$100*.



